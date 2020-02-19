Google Stadia: Gaming-Dienst ab morgen auf zahlreichen Smartphones verfügbar

Schon registriert? Logge Dich hier ein

Was ist ID4me?

ID4me ist ein Internet-Dienst, der es Benutzern ermöglicht, sich bei vielen verschiedenen Internetdiensten mit einem einzigen Konto anzumelden. Auch als "Single Sign On" bekannt.

Im Gegensatz zu bestehenden globalen Single Sign On Lösungen von z. B. Google oder Facebook wird das Surfverhalten der Benutzer nicht mitgeschnitten und ausgewertet. ID4me wird sicherstellen, dass das Surfverhalten der Benutzer geheim bleibt.

ID4me gehört auch nicht einem Unternehmen, es ist ein offener Standard, der von einer Non-Profit-Organisation betreut wird und jeder, der will, kann sich an diesem Standard beteiligen. So werden Benutzer sich Ihren ID4me-Provider frei aussuchen und auch jederzeit wechseln können.

Weitere Informationen findest Du hier: https://id4me.org/

Wie Du ein ID4me-Konto einrichtest erfährst Du im letzten Abschnitt der technischen Übersicht: https://id4me.org/documents