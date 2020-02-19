Im Rahmen unserer Websites setzen wir Cookies ein. Informationen zu den Cookies und wie Ihr der Verwendung von Cookies jederzeit widersprechen bzw. deren Nutzung beenden könnt, findet Ihr in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
Zur AndroidPIT-Homepage
Nix verpassen? AndroidPIT bei Telegram 

Google Stadia: Gaming-Dienst ab morgen auf zahlreichen Smartphones verfügbar

2 Min Lesezeit 2 min 2 Kommentare 2
Verfasst von: Julia Froolyks
Google Stadia: Gaming-Dienst ab morgen auf zahlreichen Smartphones verf&uuml;gbar

Googles Game-Streaming-Dienst Stadia wird am 20. Februar auf weiteren Smartphones verfügbar sein. Das teilte die Alphabet-Tochter in einer Pressemitteilung mit. Bislang konnten nur Besitzer eines Pixel-Smartphones oder Chromecast den Gaming-Dienst testen.

Google hat heute eine Liste veröffentlicht mit kompatiblen Smartphones für seinen Game-Streaming-Dienst Stadia. Demnach gesellen sich zu Pixel-Smartphones auch zahlreiche Modelle des Herstellers Samsung, Asus’ ROG Phone und Razer-Smartphones. Die aktuelle Liste mit Stadia-kompatiblen Smartphones: 

Google Stadia auf Samsung-Smartphones

  • Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Samsung Galaxy S8+
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
  • Samsung Galaxy Note8
  • Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Samsung Galaxy S9+
  • Samsung Galaxy Note9
  • Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+
  • Samsung Galaxy S10E
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10+
  • Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Google Stadia auf Razer-Smartphones

  • Razer Phone
  • Razer Phone 2

Google Stadia auf Asus ROG Phone

  • ASUS ROG Phone
  • ASUS ROG Phone II

Google Stadia auf Pixel-Smartphones

  • Google Pixel 2
  • Google Pixel 2 XL
  • Google Pixel 3
  • Google Pixel 3 XL
  • Google Pixel 3a
  • Google Pixel 3a XL
  • Google Pixel 4
  • Google Pixel 4 XL

Abonnenten der Google Stadia Founder’s Edition, Stadia Premiere Edition oder eines Stadia Buddy Passes können ab dem 20. Februar auf den oben genannten Smartphones spielen. Neben Assasin’s Creed Odyssey, Doom oder Football Manager 2020 sind auch Partygames wie Just Dance in Google Stadia verfügbar. Wir haben für Euch eine vollständige Liste über Google Stadia Spiele erstellt. 

Empfohlene Artikel

2 Kommentare

Neuen Kommentar schreiben:
Alle Änderungen werden gespeichert. Änderungen werden nicht gespeichert!
Neuen Kommentar schreiben:
Alle Änderungen werden gespeichert. Änderungen werden nicht gespeichert!