Google Stadia: Gaming-Dienst ab morgen auf zahlreichen Smartphones verfügbar
Googles Game-Streaming-Dienst Stadia wird am 20. Februar auf weiteren Smartphones verfügbar sein. Das teilte die Alphabet-Tochter in einer Pressemitteilung mit. Bislang konnten nur Besitzer eines Pixel-Smartphones oder Chromecast den Gaming-Dienst testen.
Google hat heute eine Liste veröffentlicht mit kompatiblen Smartphones für seinen Game-Streaming-Dienst Stadia. Demnach gesellen sich zu Pixel-Smartphones auch zahlreiche Modelle des Herstellers Samsung, Asus’ ROG Phone und Razer-Smartphones. Die aktuelle Liste mit Stadia-kompatiblen Smartphones:
Google Stadia auf Samsung-Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
- Samsung Galaxy Note8
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S9+
- Samsung Galaxy Note9
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10+
- Samsung Galaxy S10E
- Samsung Galaxy Note10
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Google Stadia auf Razer-Smartphones
- Razer Phone
- Razer Phone 2
Google Stadia auf Asus ROG Phone
- ASUS ROG Phone
- ASUS ROG Phone II
Google Stadia auf Pixel-Smartphones
- Google Pixel 2
- Google Pixel 2 XL
- Google Pixel 3
- Google Pixel 3 XL
- Google Pixel 3a
- Google Pixel 3a XL
- Google Pixel 4
- Google Pixel 4 XL
Abonnenten der Google Stadia Founder’s Edition, Stadia Premiere Edition oder eines Stadia Buddy Passes können ab dem 20. Februar auf den oben genannten Smartphones spielen. Neben Assasin’s Creed Odyssey, Doom oder Football Manager 2020 sind auch Partygames wie Just Dance in Google Stadia verfügbar. Wir haben für Euch eine vollständige Liste über Google Stadia Spiele erstellt.
2 Kommentare
Es gibt die App auch für IOS!
https://apps.apple.com/de/app/google-stadia/id1471900213
Wenn ich was spielen möchte, bediene ich mich im Play-Store.aber generell finde ich die Displays viel zu klein um aufwendige Spiele zu spielen. Dann lieber Richtung Fernseher.